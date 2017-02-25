Gunshot victim flags down officers responding to crash in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a gunshot victim drove to officers responding to a crash for aid in Antioch early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Una Antioch Pike and Murfreesboro Road around 3:30 a.m.

While officers were processing the crash, gunshots were heard before a man in white Nissan Scion pulled up to the scene, honking his horn and yelling for help.

Metro police told News 2 the victim had been shot in the neck and chest.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Multiple bullet holes were found in the Scion. Officers are working to determine the exact location of the shooting.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.