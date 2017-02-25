Greenbrier citizens buy bulletproof vest for K9

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) –A couple of citizens in Greenbrier bought a bulletproof vest for a new police K9.

Heidi, who just joined the team this month, received her new gear Wednesday.

According to Smokey Barn News, Mike and Kelly Hughes heard about Heidi and they wondered if she had body armor.

When they learned she didn’t, they took it upon themselves to raise more than $1,000 to buy her one.

Their friends Scott and Shannon Keffer and their daughter Colleen chipped in to help.

Heidi’s handler, Officer Brian Speer, says he was delighted with the generosity.