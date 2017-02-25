Fort Campbell soldier rescues 2 men from burning car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Fort Campbell soldier was at the right place at the right time Saturday morning.

Private First Class Jade Johnson says he was able to put his training to use to help rescue two men from a burning car.

“This is the passengers’ shoe, the guy who was burned,” Johnson showed News 2.

Remnants from the early morning crash still litter Nolensville Pike.

“You can kind of see the Nissan sign that fell off when they hit,” he explained.

Johnson says he was at the Mapco around 4 a.m. Saturday.

“I was right over there by the gas pump, pump four actually.”

When he says a young driver fell asleep behind the wheel.

“All of a sudden I heard this loud crash and the lights shut off at Mapco. I turned around and I saw their car kind of wish boned right here against the pole and it was burning.”

You can still see where the flames were climbing up both utility poles.

“The fire goes all the way up about 15 feet or so on the pole. There was balls of flame shooting up from it,” said Johnson.

As the fire raged, Johnson says two men were trapped inside the car, unconscious.

He and another man who stopped to help pulled the passenger and driver from the burning car, then dragged them behind a building to safety.

“The passenger was bleeding pretty badly from his leg, so I tore his pants off and ripped my shirt and made a tourniquet out of it to stop the bleeding,” said Johnson.

The soldier also took off his shirt to warm up one of the victims, while trying to keep them both alert until an ambulance arrived.

“I think anyone in my position would have done the same thing, so it doesn’t really make me that special, you know, but I’m just happy I was there at the right time.”

Johnson is also thankful he had the training that he’s never had to put to use before.

“I didn’t really think about it at the time, it’s just what I was trained to do.”

Johnson brushes off his heroic efforts and hopes the high schoolers make the most of their second chance.

Johnson tells us he talked with the driver’s family and found out both victims are still in the hospital and are expected to recover.