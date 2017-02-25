Ex-Labor Secretary Perez voted Dem chairman

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on the selection of a new national leader of the Democratic Party (all times local):

Democrats have a new national party chairman and it’s Tom Perez, who was labor secretary under President Barack Oback.

Perez won over Keith Ellison, a Minnesota congressman, in the second round of voting Saturday by Democratic National Committee members at their meeting in Atlanta.

Perez gave a speech before the vote, and he said Democrats face “a crisis of confidence” and a “crisis of relevance.” He pledged to “take the fight” to Trump and “right-wing Republicans.”

The Democrats’ power-deficit is stark.

Republicans occupy the White House, run both chambers of Congress and control about two-thirds of U.S. statehouses.

Perez and Ellison each pledged to rebuild state and local parties, including in Republican-dominated states. Both said the party must capitalize on widespread opposition to Trump but also work to reach frustrated working-class voters who felt abandoned Democrats and embraced Trump.

2:35 p.m.

Several candidates for Democratic Party leader have bowed out – and that’s left a showdown between Tom Perez – labor secretary under President Barack Obama – and Keith Ellison, a Minnesota congressman.

It takes 214.5 votes to win – and Perez has come up just one short in the first round of voting Saturday by members of the Democratic National Committee meeting in Atlanta. Ellison captured 200 votes.

That’s allowed several candidates who won captured a dozen or so votes to step away, heading into the second round of voting.

Sally Boynton Brown, who got 12 votes, exited the race without making an endorsement.

Samuel Ronan praised both candidates as he departed the race.

Jehmu Greene endorsed Perez, and Peter Peckarsky backed Ellison.