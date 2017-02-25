After 30 years, gun show held in Lebanon instead of Nashville

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A gun show that has taken place in Nashville for more than 30 years was held in Lebanon for the first time Saturday.

Bill Goodman’s Gun & Knife Show took place at the Wilson County Expo Center on East Baddour Parkway.

The show was previously held at the Nashville fairgrounds, but last year the Metro Fair Board voted to ban future gun shows there.

News 2 reached out to Bill Goodman earlier this week, and he said the people running the fairgrounds turned anti-gun and refused to re-sign the contract.

He also said the case is in the appeals court and they’re just waiting for a decision.

Marty Luffman told News 2 he’s been going to the show since it started in Nashville. He says it’s a shame it’s no longer happening in Music City because it’s a part of history.

“It just disturbed me that the city of Nashville, the administration, could be so callous and so flippant about this and say, ‘Hey, we’re not going to do it anymore.’”

The event will continue Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $1 for kids ages 12 and under, and parking is free.