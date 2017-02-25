2 teens, man accused of stealing truck, gun safe from Christiana home

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teenagers and a man have been charged with stealing a truck and safe containing multiple firearms from a Christiana home last week.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported the theft occurred at a home on Sledge Drive on Feb. 16.

The department said John Green, 21, Dylan Hilton, 18, and an unidentified 16-year-old loaded the safe onto the victim’s Chevy S10 pickup truck and drove away.

The truck and safe were recovered Feb. 19 in a field of Highway 231 though the guns were missing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives interviewed several people, which led them to recover 12 shotguns and rifles along with two revolvers, but some weapons and an ivory chess set remain missing.

The detectives said they believe the trio were trying to sell the guns.

Green and Hilton are being held in Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. The juvenile, who was on probation, is being held in Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.