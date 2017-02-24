THP major resigns after arrest, internal investigation

ALTAMONT, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee Highway Patrol major resigned after he was arrest and an internal investigation.

Stacy Williams left his job Thursday in lieu of termination, according to officials.

The 47-year-old was placed on discretionary leave with pay on Feb.13 after an incident between him and his neighbors in Grundy County.

Authorities were called to the 9900 block of SR 108 in Altamont for a shots fired call. When they arrived to the scene, Williams was taken into custody after deputies were forced to deploy a Taser.

He was charged with aggravated assault, public intoxication, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment. His wife, Tammy, was also taken into custody and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.

At the end of their investigation, the THP concluded that Williams’ “actions constituted conduct unbecoming for a department employee.”

Williams, who started working for the THP in 1994, was named Major over their Special Investigations Bureau Nashville in 2014.