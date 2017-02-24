Strong storms expected across Middle Tennessee Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A line of storms could bring heavy thunderstorms to Middle Tennessee Friday night.

Gusty winds and small hail are possible as the storms approach the Nashville area around 8 p.m. Click here to view the News 2 Storm Tracker Forecast.

Temperatures during the day are expected to climb above the record of 77 degrees with gusty winds up to 35 mph at times.

