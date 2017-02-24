School counselor to receive award for convincing student to give up loaded gun

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cheatham County school counselor who convinced a student to give up a loaded gun at school is being rewarded for her bravery.

On Sep. 28, 2016, Sycamore Middle School counselor Molly Hudgens talked with a 14-year-old student for 45 minutes before he agreed to surrender his weapon.

Hudgens, who has been with the school district for 18 years, has now been chosen for the Citizen Honors Award.

She and five others were chosen from 20 finalists in a nationwide program.

Recipients were picked by those who have received the Medal of Honor. They are also chosen based on their willingness to place their own lives at risk for others and for dedicating themselves to the service of others.

Hudgens says she is beyond honored by the gesture.

“To say that I am honored to receive this award is an understatement. There are no words to express how humbled I am at the thought of visiting Arlington National Cemetery and receiving this award from the men and women of the United States military who have received the Congressional Medal of Honor. They represent the bravest of the American people, and I will be forever grateful to have the opportunity to meet them and hear their stories,” Hudgens said.

She continued, “It is my hope that this story will inspire others who are struggling to seek help when they are in need. True bravery is best displayed not only when you stand in the gap.”

The Citizen Honors Award will be given out during a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on March 25.