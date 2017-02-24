New mascot donated after chicken stolen from Portland restaurant

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A hot chicken restaurant in Portland now has a new mascot after its original one was stolen.

On Valentine’s Day, someone took an 8-foot tall chicken from the front of Helen’s Hot Chicken.

The mascot, nicknamed “Toot,” was cemented in the ground before it was cut out with a saw and hauled away.

One person was cited for the theft but Toot has yet to be recovered.

On Thursday, someone anonymously dropped off a 5-foot replica of the missing chicken to the Portland Police Department.

The owner of Helen’s posted a photo of “Baby Toot” to Facebook, thanking the community for support during the missing chicken caper.