Every 4 days, new floor complete on Nashville’s tallest residential building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The tallest residential downtown high-rise in Nashville is just months away from housing its first residents.

The 505, at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Church Street, is now pre-leasing.

Every four business days, a new floor is being completed on the tower. Once its completed, it will be 45 stories tall.

“The tallest building is 30 floors, which is Viridian, and this building at 45 stories is 50 percent more floors,” developer Tony Giarratana told News 2.

Each side of the elegant, residential skyscraper boasts a unique view of the city.

“You can imagine waking up in this building with the sun coming up at the bend in the river, it’s magnificent,” he explained.

Giarratana told News 2 if you put all of the floor space of the 505 on the ground, end-to-end it would occupy 15 acres.

“So we take 15 acres of development and stack it up vertically 525 feet tall,” he said.

Giarratana, who says he is responsible for developing every new high rise in Nashville’s central business district says the 505 will offer the most extensive amenity package with 3/4 of an acre of it outside.

“Such as a full size tennis court, pickle ball court, bocce ball court, a large dog run, expansive swimming pool, cabanas and grilling stations and fire pits.”

He add that it’s constantly being enhanced. Just this week he announced a wine cellar addition and a change to the design of the top of the building, an important element to the $200 million project that will change Nashville’s skyline.

“They’ll be amazed when they see this space. It’s way beyond any of their prior expectations of what high rise living can be like.”

They are now pre-leasing the 505. Prices range from $1,500 to $3,800 on the low-rise studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units. The high rise units will rent for $2,200 to $6,300 a month.

The first residents will be able to move in October. Click here for more information.