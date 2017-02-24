Nashville protesters urge state legislators to protect transgender community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Around 100 people protested at the Tennessee State Capitol Friday evening after the Trump administration ended federal protections for transgender students that instructed schools to allow them to use bathrooms matching their gender identities.

The protesters say they’re afraid President Trump is saying the federal government won’t help protect trans students at all.

Trump’s response Thursday was to a letter Obama sent to all schools last year reminding them if they discriminate based on sex they would lose federal funding. He saw forcing students to use the bathroom of their sex at birth is discrimination.

The White House has said the issue of what bathroom students can use should be up to the states.

So trans students are directly addressing state legislators, asking them for protection. News 2 spoke with a transgender graduate student at Vanderbilt University. They say this could lead to a domino effect.

Reporter Jessica Jaglois will have the full story on News 2 at 10.