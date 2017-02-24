Mosquito activity begins early in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s only February, but the Metro Health Department of Nashville is already getting reports of mosquito bites.

The warm, rainy winter has made for healthy breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Metro Director of Environmental Health Dr. Sanmi Areola says mosquito activity is higher than normal for this time of year.

“It comes with the territory,” Dr. Areola said. “Weather is good. But then we get increased mosquito activities.”

So, Metro health staff are scouting out locations where mosquitoes are typically a problem and looking for new areas that could be breeding grounds this year.

News 2 followed John Pico as he did an eye test on stagnant water in Donelson.

“We’re dipping for the larva that grow into mosquitoes,” Pico said. “But there’s nothing out here right now that I can see.”

Pico said the water was too cold for mosquitoes, but that won’t last long.

“Give it some time. It’s only February,” he said.

When they do find mosquito larva, they drop larvacide into the standing water. It only kills mosquito larva.

Dr. Areola said the mild winter doesn’t necessarily mean it will be a more active mosquito season this year. It all depends on the weather this spring.

“Increased early activity really does not necessarily correlate to increased activity in the summer,” Areola said. “However, the consistent thing, what we need for growth, is appropriate temperature and stagnant water.”