NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching early Friday morning for a 11-year-old boy missing from the Bordeaux area.

Craig Cannon was last seen near the 2600 block of Old Buena Vista Road around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

He was wearing a dark jacket, a blue and gray horizontal striped shirt and blue jeans. He is 5 feet tall and 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro police at 615-862-8600.