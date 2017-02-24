Mayor Barry watches ‘Nashville’ with Connie Britton as actress’ character dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When Connie Britton was preparing to watch Thursday’s episode of “Nashville,” where her character dies after a car accident, the actress called Music City’s real mayor so they could watch it together.

Mayor Megan Barry told News 2 the latest episode was emotional to watch.

“We were both really sad,” Barry said. “Of course, we hugged.”

The two have been friends since Britton publicly supported Barry during her mayoral win in 2015.

“She said it would be really wonderful if we could watch this episode together,” the mayor said Friday morning. “So I said I would love to.”

The mayor did not want to reveal too much about the private time with Britton while watching Rayna’s last show, or what they talked about, but she did say, Nashville will always have a special place in the actress’ heart.

“We hope she stays around no matter what projects she is doing. Connie has made Nashville her home and as a Nashvillian, I hope she continues to do so,” Barry said.

Barry called the well-known actress “an incredible advocate” for the city of Nashville.

“She has had a life here and her character Rayna was full of grace,” the mayor said. “She was just amazing as both the real person and the character. I hope her future projects mean her base is here.”

Britton has also been active in numerous Nashville issue since moving to Music City and playing the lead character in the former ABC series beginning in 2012, before it moved to CMT this year.

Earlier this month, Britton was among the crowd at the Nashville airport showing support for a family coming home after being unable to do so for several days because of President Trump’s travel ban from certain Muslim countries.

Britton herself has put out numerous thank you statements on social media to the show’s creators and fans while also telling CNN, “I’m forever grateful and indebted to our unbelievably talented cast and crew, and to the Nashville community amongst whom I have had the honor to work.”