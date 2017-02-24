Mayor Barry receives hockey jersey from fire department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators are helping honor local and national heroes this weekend.

A tournament pitting the Nashville Fire Department’s hockey club against several teams continues Saturday.

On Friday, Mayor Megan Barry stopped by the Ford Ice Center in Antioch to see Nashville take on the London, Ottawa Canada Firefighters Association.

While she was there, she was given her own jersey.

News 2 asked the mayor what makes this jersey so special.

“Every time I get a jersey I’m really just grateful. This one is especially special because it represents the heroes’ cup and playing for the heroes’ cup, which recognizes our firefighters, our police officers, and our military. So it’s really, it’s very meaningful.”

The tournament is also a fundraiser to benefit families of children who are fighting serious illnesses.

The Predators are expected to commemorate the tournament during Sunday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.