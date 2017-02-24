Man who took 2 TVs from Smyrna Target wanted by police

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man who took a television from the Smyrna Target on two separate occasions in December.

Smyrna police said the suspect pushed the TVs out the front door of the Sam Ridley Parkway location without paying for them.

The thefts occurred on Dec. 10 and Dec. 13.

Smyrna police released surveillance images of the suspect.

He was seen getting into a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna police at 615-267-5433.