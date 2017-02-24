Man charged with impersonating TBI agent in Murfreesboro

GAINESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Jackson County man was arrested and charged with impersonating a special agent with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI began investigating reports a man entered a massage business in Murfreesboro and indicated he was an agent on Feb. 23.

During the investigation, authorities learned the man told employees he was there to do an inspection and wanted a session with a therapist as part of an undercover investigation into human trafficking at massage parlors.

The TBI says Eric Quick was identified as that man, who has never been an employee with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The 26-year-old was arrested Thursday night and charged with one count of criminal impersonation. He was booked into the Rutherford County jail on $1,500 bond.