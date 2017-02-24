JOE BIDDLE: Vandy, Vols need consistency

This weekend marks the start of the final three conference games across the SEC.

Two state teams, Vanderbilt and Tennessee, are holding on for dear life. Both have to have strong finishes to catch the eyes of the NCAA Tournament Committee.

It’s funny. Tennessee beat Vanderbilt at Memorial Gym, 87-75. Vanderbilt got payback when the Commodores caught a sleeping Vols team in Knoxville and beat them 67-56.

Go figure. Neither team held home court advantage.

Let’s take a look at both teams and what they have to do going into the SEC Tournament in Nashville March 8-12.

Vanderbilt pushed ahead of the Vols with its win. The Commodores host Mississippi State Saturday at Memorial Gym. State comes to Music City singing the blues after a five-game losing streak. Vanderbilt then visits Kentucky at Rupp Arena and hosts Florida in the regular season finale. Vanderbilt will be an underdog against Kentucky and Florida, consensus top two SEC teams.

Tennessee travels to South Carolina Saturday, travel to an LSU team with a 12-game losing streak. Vols can’t afford to look ahead. They conclude the regular season hosting a dangerous Alabama game. No question the Vols have to finish with a three-game streak and to make the Final Four field, make a loud noise in the SEC Tournament, perhaps getting to the semi-finals.

Vanderbilt currently has a 49 NCAA RPI ranking, while Tennessee is one spot behind them at 50.

In Joe Lunardi’s ESPN bracketology has Tennessee one of the first four out and Vanderbilt in the next four out. In other words both teams have major work to do on their bids to go dancing.

Lunardi has four SEC teams in through Friday. He sees the SEC as the sixth best conference, not something to brag about.

Two other state teams have good chances to get NCAA bids. Lunardi has MTSU as an 11-seed playing 6-seed Creighton. He has Belmont winning its conference tournament and an automatic bid. He has the Bruins as a 13-seed playing 4-seed UCLA.

Lunardi has the Atlantic Coast Conference getting 10 of its teams in. The ACC is to basketball as the SEC is to football.

A number of SEC teams can make the field by finishing strong because it’s doubtful that a dark-horse team can win the SEC Tournament and the automatic bid that would come its way.

I don’t see Tennessee or Vanderbilt having teams that can reach the SEC Tournament finals. Stranger things have happened, but both teams have been inconsistent during the season.

The Vols are undersized and can’t afford to make mental or physical mistakes. Vanderbilt relies heavily on the 3-point shots and if they are hot, they can play with anyone. If not, they are likely to lose to more balanced teams that can out-physical them. Commodore center Luke Kornet has to produce every game down the stretch and put his team on his back. He is 7-1 and can play inside or out. He must be a force defensively around the rim.

The future does look brighter for both Vanderbilt under first year coach Bryce Drew, and Tennessee under former Texas Coach Rick Barnes, a veteran coach who has improved the Vols, although he must develop an inside presence via the recruiting route. They both have to battle inconsistency in their games. Consistency can’t be coached, especially with young teams.

Tournament basketball is what it’s all about this time of year.

Joe Biddle is a WKRN.com Sports Columnist. He is also a member of the Tennessee Hall of Fame. Contact him at joebiddle11@gmail.com.