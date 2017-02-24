Gardens blooming early at Cheekwood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It may still be winter, but many flowers across Middle Tennessee are already starting to bloom.

One place you can really see the change is at Cheekwood Botanical Garden.

With the warmer weather hitting early this year, many flowers and trees are starting to show their colors.

News 2 spoke to the Senior Vice President of Cheekwood gardens to ask about the early blooms and how you can protect your own garden.

“This is really unusual for us. This is actually the earliest I have seen this stuff like this come up and everything seems a bit off,” said Patrick Larkin.

“If you have things you are worried about making through the freeze overnight on Saturday you can just cover it with a light sheet, but something like that be sure to take it off in the morning,” Larkin continued.

Cheekwood In Bloom starts March 18 and by then they expect most of their flowers to be in full bloom.

The event is open to the public and offers many activities, including a beer garden.

