DUI driver to be sentenced Friday in Portland teen’s death

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The woman who pleaded guilty in a crash that killed a Portland teenager the weekend of his high school graduation will be sentence Friday afternoon.

Laura Beasley pleaded guilty to several charges, including vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

Beasley drove drunk the night of May 15, 2015 and hit another car head-on on Highway 52 in Portland. She had a 2-year-old child in her car at the time.

Nick Townsend, 17, was injured and died two days later. He was supposed to graduate from Portland High School that same weekend. Townsend’s girlfriend and her mother were also injured in the crash.

