Community presents fallen officer’s family with $5K check

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three weeks after a Metro-Nashville police officer died in the line-of-duty, his family received a check from the Madison Chamber of Commerce.

Money from the $5,000 check came from people who purchased signs to show their support for Officer Eric Mumaw.

Officer Mumaw died on February 2 when he went into the Cumberland River to save a woman who was threatening suicide. That woman, 40-year-old Juli Glisson, now faces one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in the officer’s death after she reportedly put her car in gear at the end of the boat ramp.

Thousands of people attended a Nashville memorial service for Mumaw before he was laid to rest after a private funeral in his home state of Ohio.

More than two dozen Metro police officers attended the service.

Click here for additional coverage of Officer Mumaw’s death.