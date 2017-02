MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was found guilty Friday in the death of a 4-month-old infant she was watching in 2014.

Angela Buchanan was arrested under a sealed indictment in December 2014 and was charged with felony murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

On Friday, a jury found her guilty of lesser charges, including criminal negligence homicide and aggravated child neglect.

Buchanan was taken into custody immediately and will be sentenced on April 21.