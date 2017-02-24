AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old after mother stabbed to death

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say they are searching for 6-year-old Aylin Hernandez, after she was believed to have been taken from the scene of a fatal stabbing at her home in Bridgeport on Friday morning.

Bridgeport police say they responded to a “horrific” scene on Greenwood Street around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, where they say two people were stabbed. Police say that it is Aylin’s mother who was found dead at the scene. The unidentified mother’s female friend was also stabbed multiple times and taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where she is in critical but stable condition and expected to survive.

Just after 4:30 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued, and area agencies immediately began looking for the child. Aylin is believed to be with her father, 39-year-old Oscar Hernandez, who police say fled their Greenwood Street home following the homicide.

Police say Oscar Hernandez had been home when Aylin’s mother, whom he has a dating relationship with, and her friend came home, prompting the attack. The Chief added that the apartment was filled with alcohol bottles.

Police are looking for a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata with the license plate number AG91925, that Hernandez is believed to be traveling in.

Police say Oscar and Aylin Hernandez are now of the state. Bridgeport police say they are working with New York City police and other parts of the country in searching for Aylin. They also say that they have intelligence that they may be in the Bronx.

It is unknown what Aylin may be wearing but she is described as being roughly 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, according to police, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Aylin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 right away.