NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were robbed at gunpoint inside a motel room north of downtown Nashville early Friday morning.

It happened at the Rodeway Inn on West Trinity Lane off Interstate 65 around 2 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 two people were inside a room when a robber walked in with a gun and demanded money.

The suspect took the victim’s money and cellphones before fleeing the scene.

No suspect description or additional information was released.