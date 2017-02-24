2 Dickson police officers indicted on misdemeanor charges

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Dickson police officers have been indicted on misdemeanor charges.

Police Chief Ricky Chandler says an evidence dispute let to an investigation by the district attorney of officers Justin Walton and Rob Peeler.

The case involved an assault at a restaurant.

The facts and evidence did not match, resulting in misdemeanor charges being filed against both men.

Walton and Peeler have been working under direct supervision since the investigation began.

The chief says the officers will face an administrative hearing next week.