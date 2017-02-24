2 charged with letting cattle starve

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men in Stewart County are accused of letting cattle starve.

Clifford McGowan, an attorney in Waverly, and Kenneth Smith, a warden for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, were charged with 12 counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Both are out on bond.

Deputies say they received a tip earlier this week about malnourished cattle.

Investigators later found 11 animals dead and even more in bad shape.

Authorities told News 2 they are still looking into what happened.