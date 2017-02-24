1 shot, 1 attacked with sledgehammer in east Nashville home invasion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man was shot and another assaulted with a sledgehammer during a home invasion in east Nashville.

It happened in the 700 block of Chickasaw Avenue around 1 a.m.

Metro police said two men attempted to use a sledgehammer to open the front door of the home.

After one of the victims opened the door, police said the suspects entered the home and a fight ensued.

One man was hit with the sledgehammer and another was shot in the right arm, according to police.

Both men were transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were described by Metro police as black men between 20 and 25 years old. One was 6 feet tall with a thin build who was wearing a white shirt and possibly blue pants.

The other was wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.