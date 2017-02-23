Trial set for man accused of killing woman in Murfreesboro apartment

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A trial date has been set for the man who is accused of killing a 22-year-old woman inside her Murfreesboro apartment in 2015.

A judge decided Thursday that Brandon Bowling’s trial will begin June 19.

Bowling is charged with first-degree murder in connection to Heather Maples’ death.

A friend found the 22-year-old woman dead inside her Cove of Center Point apartment in August 2015.

Maples, originally from Texas, also worked at the apartment complex where she lived.

Bowling is being held in the Rutherford County jail on a $1 million bond.

At the time of his arrest, Bowling was a senior at Middle Tennessee State University.