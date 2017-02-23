Hit-and-run suspect accused of pulling gun on Franklin officers

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Franklin man has been arrested after reportedly pulling a gun on officers investigating a hit-and-run.

Officers were called to the scene of a hit-and-run in the 1000 block of Fair Street at 2:26 a.m. Thursday.

Witnesses told police the suspect vehicle had pulled into an apartment complex after reportedly crashing into a parked car.

Authorities were able to located a damaged Nissan Sentra in the parking lot and determined it belonged to a resident identified as Christopher Denham.

When officers found the 32-year-old, he admitted to crashing into the parked car. Police said he was impaired at the time of the crash and they found alcohol, drugs, and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

According to a police report, while talking with the officers Denham suddenly lunged for and grabbed a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun he had stowed in the apartment.

Officers tackled Denham and were able to disarm him.

He is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, failure to report a crash, leaving the scene of a crash, and no insurance.