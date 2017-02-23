Students host panel with city leaders on youth violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville leaders met with high school students Thursday night to talk about youth violence.

Students with Hume-Fogg High School hosted the panel called “Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson, Mayor Megan Barry, Dr. Sean Joseph with Metro Schools and Councilman Freddie O’Connell all attended the panel..”

The organizer, junior Taylor Gentry, said she doesn’t feel safe in Nashville and wants to be part of the movement to change that.

“I never even thought Nashville could get like this,” Gentry said, talking about violence perpetrated by and against teens. “It bothers me and it bothers all of us, and that’s why we’re all working together to do this.”

According to numbers released by Metro police, aggravated assaults against teens in Nashville are up 36.6 percent this year.

Five teenagers, all 16-years-old, have already been arrested and charged this year in connection with the killings of other teens. Gentry believes a lot of the violence stems from social media. She told News 2 how she believes it usually plays out.

“It’s going back and forth saying, ‘We’re planning to meet here.’ Then you get back on social media after you fight. Somebody says something and then, ‘Oh, I’m going to bring my brother who has a gun and who’s going to shoot you dead in the street,'” she said.

Juvenile Court Judge Sheila Calloway talked about how children use social media to find acceptance and how it’s up to parents to monitor their kids’ use.

“It’s not an issue of getting rid of social media because it’s going to be around, it’s going to be with us,” Judge Calloway said. “We have to teach them how to be more responsible when they’re using it.”

She also believes peers mentoring peers will help youth violence. Gentry agreed and said that’s why they hosted the panel: to learn how to help their fellow teenagers.

“I feel you’re more prone to listen to your peers,” Gentry explained. “If we put little things together, fun things for our kids to do that are more influential and more productive than picking up a gun or throwing a blow than I think we can bring about change.”

The discussion on youth violence started in 2015, which was the deadliest year for teens in 10 years.

After several city-led efforts, the number of teens being killed by gun violence decreased in 2016 but there is still work to do.