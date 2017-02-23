Spring-like weather causes allergy trouble for some

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the weather feeling more like spring, some Middle Tennesseans are having trouble with their allergies.

News 2 spoke with a doctor at the Vanderbilt Asthma, Sinus and Allergy Program.

Dr. Stokes Peebles said everything is coming together at once, causing a lot of problems. With the warm weather the pollen count is high, but it’s also been wet and humid so mold is also causing issues.

For those dealing with sinus issues, there is an easy way to find out what’s causing the trouble.

“The best way to figure out what your allergies are is skin testing,” explained Dr. Peebles. “We place drops of solutions containing the allergens on the skin and we prick the skin, and if we see a hive develop, then that’s indicative of a positive test and they’re allergic to that substance for which we tested them.”

Dr. Peebles says if you don’t get checked by a doctor, try a saline nasal spray and over the counter medicines.