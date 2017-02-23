Rival teams rally around teen battling cancer in her last moment

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A White House teen’s battle with cancer came to an end, as hundreds prayed and chant her name across town.

It was the game of the year: White House High vs. White House Heritage. Blue vs. Red.

But the stands were filled with yellow Tuesday, for a battle both sides have fought off the court. The sign of solidarity came about in part because of local business owner Donnie Eden.

“To promote the ball game coming up this Tuesday night, not gonna wear red, not gonna wear blue…All we’re gonna do is wear yellow to support our community team Mary Keith,” explained Eden in a Facebook video shared around town.

Mary was a softball slugger turned survivor after a cancer diagnosis five years ago.

News 2 stopped by the Keith’s home last week, spotting construction crews hard at work as they built the teen a room all her own.

Mary even had a chance to see the project over the weekend.

“I said, ‘Why don’t we get Daddy to take you out there?’” said Michelle, Mary’s mother. “And she loved it, she loved it! So she did get to see it.”

The project is now nearing completion, but Mary won’t get a chance to see the finished product.

“Tuesday came along, hospice doctors came out,” explained Michelle. “The nurse came out and said we had days, when we only had hours.”

While family gathered close around Mary’s bed, the rivalry game wrapped up across town. Fans filled the court, pausing for prayer just as Mary’s battle neared its end.

“[The crowd] began to pray, to pray over the family and Mary,” explained Michelle. “It was about 9:30, at 9:33 is when she took her last breath, and that was it.”

Unbeknownst to the crowd, they’d fought with Mary until the last second, letting the Keiths know they’re not alone.

“Oh, this town, there’s no words to describe this town,” noted Michelle.

There’s also no words to describe Mary’s fight, which inspired Middle Tennessee for five years and counting.

Her memorial service has been set for next Tuesday at Noon at Long Hollow Baptist Church.