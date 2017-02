LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after remains of a meth lab was discovered at a Lebanon apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Lebanon police said the lab was found at the Northwood Park Apartments on Western Avenue.

Officers and the HAZMAT team from the City of Lebanon Emergency Services Unit were called to the scene to clean up the scene.

Police said no arrests have been made at this point.

No additional information was released.