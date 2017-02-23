Police: Man tries to pay Murfreesboro woman to have sex with 7-year-old

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested in Murfreesboro after police say he tried to pay a mother to have sex with her 7-year-old daughter.

According to the arrest report, Edward Vanepps was taken into custody at the Baymont Inn after the little girl’s mother called police.

Vanepps reportedly admitted to offering $100 to have with the woman’s daughter. Police say he further admitted to sending a text that said he had an 8-year-old girl give him oral sex in the past, and Vanepps also claimed to have sold his own daughter for sex to get cash.

The arrest report says Vanepps told police he made up those statements in attempt to get the mother of the 7-year-old to feel more comfortable with the idea.

The 37-year-old was ultimately booked into the Rutherford County jail on charges of solicitation of a minor to commit child rape. His bond was set at $10,000.