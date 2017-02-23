Police investigate vandalism at Clarksville homes under construction

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for the suspects responsible for vandalizing multiple homes under construction in Clarksville over the weekend.

Clarksville police reported the damage occurred in the Winterset subdivision off Tylertown Road between Friday night and early Monday morning.

Vandals reportedly entered several properties and caused extensive damages to the home’s interiors.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.

Winterset vandalism View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department) (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department) (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department) (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department) (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department) (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)