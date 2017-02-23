Organization encourages women to consider careers in construction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While cranes litter the Nashville skyline and the city continues to boom, one organization is trying to encourage young women to consider career paths in construction.

Brandy George, the owner of Music City Masonry, said she has seen the growth firsthand.

“In the past two years, I mean just two years, my bid work doubled. In 2015, I bid about $36 million worth of work throughout the year. Last year, I bid about 75 million, and that’s just the masonry portion of it,” George said.

George said she started working for her dad at Music City Masonry in 1997 and bought the company when he retired in 2008. She said she loves what she does.

“You drive down the road and you see that building and you say, ‘We did that.’ It may be a couple of years down the road, it may be 20 years down the road, but you leave your mark and that’s exciting,” she said.

Kaylah White is a past president for the Nashville chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction, and she points out the low numbers of females in her industry.

“In 2014, the Bureau of Labor statistics put out a report that women make up less than 10 percent of the construction industry, so it really is a vital part to have mentorship there,” she explained.

NAWIC is hoping to encourage more women, just like George, to consider a career in the construction industry.

“You have accountants that are specialized in construction financials; you have lawyers that are specifically focused on construction. You’ve got office managers, project managers, superintendents, so there is such a wide range of career paths in construction, and yet women still make up a small amount in the industry.”

National Women in Construction week kicks off on March 5, and NAWIC will put on a nationwide celebration to highlight women as a viable component of the industry.

Both George and White say young women can make a construction career anything they want it to be.

“Don’t limit yourself, don’t label yourself. You can do anything you want to do. If you want to go out and be a mason, you want to be an electrician; you want to be a plumber, do it. Whether it’s in the field, it’s in the office, set your sights high and do it. you never know where it might take you,” George said.

