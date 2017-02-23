Thursday is News 2 StormTracker: Family Safety Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Are you and your family prepared for severe weather?

Feb. 26 through March 4 is Severe Weather and Flood Preparedness Week in Tennessee and News 2 wants to make sure you know how to keep your family safe.

Our Meteorologists will display ways to get prepared each night of the week on News 2 at 10 p.m.

On Thursday, the station will look at a wide range of topics including keeping your family safe at home, how to create a severe weather plan, and how schools keep your children safe.

These stories and many more will be told beginning at 4 a.m. Thursday on Good Morning Nashville and continuing through News 2 at 10 p.m.