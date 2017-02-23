Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.
- No. 1 Chinese restaurant in Lenox Village scored 97.
- Cici’s Pizza on Nolensville Road scored 97.
- Arby’s on Nolensville Road near Harding Place scored 100.
Antojitas Salvadorenos inside the Global Mall at the Crossings initially scored a 48. Inspectors then noted food temperature issues and an employee was seen rinsing gloves with water before returning to cut vegetables. The inspectors also reported a child in the kitchen area. A reinspection of the restaurant scored a 95. Antojitas Salvadoreno reinspection report
Tune in every week for the latest edition of Neil’s Dining Dash.