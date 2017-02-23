Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

No. 1 Chinese restaurant in Lenox Village scored 97.

Cici’s Pizza on Nolensville Road scored 97.

Arby’s on Nolensville Road near Harding Place scored 100.

Antojitas Salvadorenos inside the Global Mall at the Crossings initially scored a 48. Inspectors then noted food temperature issues and an employee was seen rinsing gloves with water before returning to cut vegetables. The inspectors also reported a child in the kitchen area. A reinspection of the restaurant scored a 95. Antojitas Salvadoreno reinspection report

Tune in every week for the latest edition of Neil’s Dining Dash.