NAACP calls for better policing in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville chapter of the NAACP met Thursday for the since the shooting death of Jocques Clemmons.

During the monthly meeting, which was held Downtown, they discussed the community’s relationship with police.

“People don’t trust the police department,” explained Ludwye Wallace. “The first thing that comes to people’s mind is another black man’s been shot down like a dog, another person of color. They automatically think it’s not right, but if we have a camera and we get the facts, then we can make the decision.”

The NAACP is also pushing for more police training, body cameras and more surveillance cameras in high crime areas.

In addition, they want to continue educating community members on their rights when it comes to encounters with officers.