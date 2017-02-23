Man wanted for using 4 cloned credit cards in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a man used four different cloned credit cards to make purchases at a Mt. Juliet Target earlier this month.

The fraudulent charges were noticed by the victim on Feb. 15 after the suspect made the purchases at the location on South Mt. Juliet Road on Feb. 1.

The victim, who lives in Hendersonville, does not know how the credit card information was cloned. At the time of the fraudulent transaction, the card owner was still in possession of the card.

A man was captured on surveillance video using the fraudulent cards.

He was seen leaving the store in a newer-model, black Cadillac CTS sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-TIPS.