SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are hoping the public can help identify a man caught on surveillance stealing TVs.

The Smyrna Police Department says the man was seen on surveillance pushing out TVs without pay two times.

The man was then seen getting into a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer, driven by a second suspect.

If anyone can identify the suspect or has information on this case, contact Detective Anderson at 615-267-5433 or jason.anderson@townofsmyrna.org.