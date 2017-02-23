Legendary track and field coach Sam Smith dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Legendary Tennessee State University track and field coach Sam Smith has passed way.

A family friend confirmed to News 2 that he died Thursday at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

Smith had been sick for some time.

Coach Smith has a long history of coaching world class athletes that goes back for decades, including Olympic Gold Medalist Chandra Cheeseborough, according to the Continental T-Belles Track Club website.

He also hosted the Annual Sam Smith Track Clinic for several years, where 80 percent of those in attendance wound up getting track scholarships to college.