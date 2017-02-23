Known Nashville hospitality group teams up with local arts center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville business and local arts center announced a new partnership Thursday morning.

Infinity Hospitality Group is adding OZ Arts Nashville to its growing list of venues.

The OZ Arts center not only hosts private events but also “provides a platform for innovative, contemporary performing and visual art experiences.”

“OZ Arts is a one-of-a-kind space that allows a great canvas for creating truly memorable events,” said Nathaniel Beaver, Infinity’s president and co-owner.

Infinity is known for their other spaces across the city, which include the Bridge Building Event Spaces, the Bell Tower, 12th & Porter, and the Harding House.

Tim Ozgener, president and CEO of OZ Arts Nashville, said, “We are both dedicated to continuing the personalized service and event expertise that our clients have grown to expect from us with their special events. As a non-profit institution, renting out our space for private events is one important way we can earn revenue, which in turn assists toward the sustainability of us as a Nashville-based contemporary arts organization.”

Visit OzArtsNashville.org for more information.