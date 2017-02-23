Goodwill announces annual wedding dress, bridesmaids sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s that time of year: the Goodwill Wedding Gala is happening in less than a month!

More than 500 wedding dresses and 400 bridesmaid gowns will be sold at discount, bargain prices on March 18.

The annual event will have wedding dresses between $99 and $399, and bridesmaids gowns will be sold between $19.99 and $49.99.

Brand names such as Monique Lhuillier, Tomasina and Amsale, and popular styles in short and long lengths and many colors and sizes, will be available.

Local bridal stores donated much of the merchandise.

“This sale is a once-a-year chance for brides-to-be and bridesmaids to find the dress of their dreams at an amazing price,” said Goodwill Retail District Manager Jennifer Martin. “Goodwill’s entire stock of these dresses will be on the sales floor from the start of the sale, so shoppers should come early.”

Dresses, as well as jewelry and accessories, will be found in a featured section at the front of the store. Wedding-related vendors, such as salons, venue providers, photographers and caterers will also be on hand.

There will also be refreshments and giveaways.

The Goodwill Wedding Gala takes place from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 at the Rivergate Goodwill store at 2101 Gallatin Pike North in Madison.