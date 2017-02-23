Forsberg nets 3 again as Predators beat Avalanche 4-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They needed a win and thanks to Filip Forsberg scoring a second consecutive hat trick, the Predators beat the Avalanche 4-2 Thursday night.

Viktor Arvidsson scored his 19th goal of the year in the third period to give the Predators a 1-0 lead. But the Avs scored twice to put the Predators on their heels in the second period.

That’s when Filip Forsberg took over the game for a second straight night, scoring the Predators’ next three goals to put them in a tie for third place with the St. Louis Blues in the Central division.

Just over five minutes into the second period, Forsberg went top shelf to tie the game at 2-2. Then with nine minutes left in the period, he scored with a wrister off a face off to give the Preds the lead for good.

The cherry on top came with under a minute to go in the game as the Preds forced a turnover, and Forsberg fired a shot that found the back of an empty net to earn his second straight hat trick and ice the game for Nashville.

Forsberg now has 4 games with a hat trick in a Nashville sweater tying Steve Sullivan for most all time in franchise history.

The Predators are off Friday before hosting the Capitals Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.