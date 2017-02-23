Dollar General to build NY distribution center, employ 430

FLORIDA, N.Y. (AP) – Discount retailer Dollar General says it has chosen a site near the New York State Thruway in the Mohawk Valley for a distribution center that will employ more than 400 people.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company announced Wednesday that it will construct a 750,000-square-foot building in the Montgomery County town of Florida, 30 miles northwest of Albany. Construction is expected to start in the spring and be completed by the fall of 2018.

The company says the $65 million project will employ 200 construction workers. The facility is expected to employ 430 people when it’s fully operational.

The warehouse will supply 800 Dollar General stores in the northeastern U.S., including 360 in New York state. It will be built in an area where a Target distribution warehouse, Beech-Nut baby food plant and Hill & Markes warehouse already operate.