Crime trends change in booming Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKN) – The Nations neighborhood in west Nashville is one of the fastest growing areas in town.

Homes are going up at an alarming rate, and trendy businesses are opening or relocating to The Nations.

As houses transform from small and modest to tall and skinny, crime trends are also transforming here.

Liz Parrott, Chair of Nashville CrimeStoppers, also works on crime prevention for The Nations Neighborhood Association.

“I moved in in 20013. It was a very, very different neighborhood back then,” Parrott said. “Drugs, lots of assaults. It’s completely changed. And we’ve seen it get dramatically better in the last 10-15 years.”

In the past, The Nations was known to be a crime-ridden area, including violent crimes.

While the crime hasn’t been completely wiped out, the crime trends have changed.

Parrott says the most common crimes reported are vehicle break-ins and thefts from construction sites.

“We’ve gotten rid of most of the major crime,” said Parrott. “We still have the petty crimes we’re still working to try and get rid of and resolve.”

The neighborhood association is hoping to ramp up its neighborhood watch initiative.

A training class for interested residents will be held at Metro Police West Precinct Monday, February 27, at 6:00 p.m.