SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A body found behind a Shelbyville middle school on Wednesday could be the remains of a missing man.

The Shelbyville Police Department said the body was discovered at Harris Middle School.

Detectives told News 2 the remains could be those of Cecil Holland, who has been missing since mid-January.

His family has been notified.

An autopsy will be performed later Thursday.