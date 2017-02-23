Authorities plan case update on teacher missing since 2005

OCILLA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in rural south Georgia say they plan to update the public on their 11-year search for a missing teacher.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a news conference has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the Irwin County courthouse to discuss the disappearance of Tara Grinstead.

A former beauty queen who taught at Irwin County High School, Grinstead was 30 years old when she vanished in October 2005 from her home in the farm town of Ocilla.

The case has stumped authorities for more than a decade. Grinstead’s cellphone was found inside her home and her car was in the driveway. But her keys and purse were gone. Police said there was no evidence Grinstead was abducted, but they couldn’t rule out foul play.